THE TIMEKEEPER

This site serves as a portrait and archive of Johnny Votta, who was known by many as The Timekeeper.

Everyday he aggressively commanded the same intersection in NYC, on Washington Square Park—belting out the time and forcing pedestrians and cars to stop and go. Although his self-appointed job was questionable by most passersby he was content with his niche in the community and is now regarded as one of New York City's most interesting characters. As you will see, there is much more to his story than meets the eye.

Johnny passed away in October of 2012. May he rest in peace.

    The Pacemaker

    The Believer

    The Philanthropist

    The Ladies Man

    The Numismatist

    Johnny tells how he made good money by betting on the horses, checking phone booth coin returns and "working" TD Bank's penny arcade.

    The Worker

    The New Yorkers

    This is a sample of a description for bonus video.

    The Music Man

    The Family Man

